Antonio Conte wants to match Jose Mourinho’s trophy haul at Chelsea

By George Bellshaw | Metro |

Antonio Conte has admitted he’s hoping to match Jose Mourinho’s trophy haul at Stamford Bridge ahead of today’s FA Cup meeting.

The Italian boss is on course to win the Premier League this season and he will hope to knock the former Blues manager out at the quarter-final stage of the world-famous cup competition and win the double.

However, he has some way to go to match Mourinho’s seven major trophies during his two spells as Chelsea manager.

But Conte is hopeful of emulating his achievements.

‘His history with Chelsea was great,’ he said ahead of the game.

‘I know very well he’s in the heart of Chelsea’s fans.

‘It’s great this because he deserves it. For sure, I hope in the future to emulate his wins here.

‘Jose Mourinho wrote a good part of the history of Chelsea. He won a lot with the players. He did a great job here in Chelsea. It’s important, always, not to forget this.

‘I have great respect for him because he’s a winner. I like his mentality. He has a winning mentality. For sure, he’s one of the best in the world and, here, he did a great job. I think every single fan must respect him.’