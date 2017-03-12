Strive Masiyiwa says he has no interest in challenging Mugabe

Zimbabwean businessman Strive Masiyiwa has once again moved to dispel speculation that he is interested in leading a coalition of opposition political parties that want to challenge President Robert Mugabe in elections set for 2018.

The billionaire Econet Wireless founder issued a statement via his office in South Africa making it clear that he was not interested in entering the political fray.

“Mr Masiyiwa left Zimbabwe on the 22nd March 2000 [17 years ago], and has not been in the country since. He does not follow or even read what is written about him in the local press.

“If you study election cycles in Zimbabwe over the last 20 years, you will find the same pattern; fabrications, speculations, and fake news. He does not comment, and life goes on until the next election cycle.”

In the latest cycle of speculation, the state media has claimed that Masiyiwa would lead a new party being pushed by the war veterans leader Christopher Mutsvangwa.

Mutsvangwa, who was expelled from Zanu PF after allegedly undermining the President and his wife, has however said there was no truth at all in the reports.

“It is a creation of G40 because they are scared as their ascendency in Zanu PF is under serious challenge and it’s a matter of time before they fall.

“So they are coming up with a number of allegations against the war veterans. They masterminded the expulsion of war veterans from Zanu PF for no good reason.“