Ngezi ‘robbed’ in Angola

NGEZI PLATINUM STARS left the Estadio Do Calulo feeling hard-done after they were denied what they believed was a legitimate goal in a Total 2017 CAF Confederations Cup first round first leg tie in Angola yesterday.

Tonderayi Ndiraya and his charges were left fuming when Zambian referee Wellington Kaoma ruled out a Donald Teguru strike for offside in the dying minutes of the match.

However, Madamburo should also take the flack for some generous defending which allowed Brazillian striker Fabricio to fire twice past Nelson Chadya.

The Libolo hitman opened the scoring in the 19th minute and was on hand in the 54th again to cancel out Liberty Chakoroma’s 19th-minute equaliser.

Chakoroma’s equaliser – fired home after he was fed by Qadr Amini – was his second away goal in the Caf Confederations Cup and could again prove decisive in the second leg in Harare next weekend.

The Ngezi Platinum Stars skipper was on target when his team drew one-all away to Pamplemousse of Mauritius in the previous round.

But yesterday the Chibuku Super Cup champions melted in Angola’s soaring temperatures.

The winner of this round of matches will advance to the play-offs where they will be joined by the 16 losers of the Champions League first round.

Clube Recreativo Desportivo do Lobilo are four-time winners of the Angolan championship and are the current holders of the Taca de Angola, that country’s premier knockout tournament.

They reached the CAF Champions League group stage in 2013 but their last dance in the Confederations Cup ended in the round of 16 in 2009.

Teams

Recreativo do Libolo: Landu, Mariano, Jaime, Celson, Eddie Afonso, Ito, Sidnei, Kaya, Cabibi, Nandino, Fabricio

Ngezi Platinum Stars: N Chadya, K Murera, E Tapera, P Jaure, W Mukanga, D Mukandi, G Murwira, L Chakoroma, T Mabvura, W Pakamisa, Q Amini. The Sunday Mail