Jindu victim buried in Bulawayo

By Robin Muchetu

The first victim of suspected ritual killer Rodney Tongai Jindu, Mboneli Keith Ncube was buried yesterday at West Park Cemetery in Bulawayo, more than two months after his death.

The family was waiting for DNA results to determine whether the limbs that were found buried in four shallow graves belonged to Ncube.

Ncube, was reported missing on 12 January 2017, only for his remains to be discovered a month later at Number 13 Westmount Road in Burnside in shallow graves.

Speaking at the sombre funeral service held at Jehova’s Witness Church in the city centre, Mr Never Sibanda who led mourners at the service said the family may have many unanswered questions.

“It hurts our feelings when we think of what befell us. You as his mother and family are trying to imagine the pain that Keith may have felt when the incident occurred. You are also thinking of what he went through when his body was being mutilated.

“Let not your hearts be broken because he felt nothing as he was gone already as the Bible says the departed know nothing,” said Mr Sibanda.

Ncube, who fellowshipped at Jehova’s Witness Mahatshula branch, was described as a devout Christian who was committed to church activities.

A man only referred to as Sithole who attended the church with him said the church had been robbed of a dedicated member.

“We fellowshipped with him for 12 years and he was committed in church activities. He was always willing to help be it in cleaning or anything.

“He was a jovial person who had a distinct laugh that we all enjoyed. You could tell Mboneli was near just by hearing his laughter from a distance,” he said.

An uncle to Ncube, Mr Clifford Mhlophe told mourners that they should not bother Keith’s mother by asking her about events of the fateful day as she was also not aware of what transpired. He said the family only knows of what is in the public domain and nothing more.

A friend told the mourners that on the fateful day Ncube left with an unidentified friend together with Jindu and that was the last they heard from him only to read in the media that his body had been found.

The Ncube family approached the police after learning that Jindu sent a text message to his second victim’s (Cyprian Kudzungura) mother saying he had rushed to South Africa. They told the police that the coincidence in the case of Kudzurunga, and their son “was too much”.

When Jindu allegedly killed Kudzungura he used his sim card to send his mother a message saying he was leaving the country as he had committed a serious crime, he did this to get her off track in search for her son.

This prompted the Ncubes to report that they had also received a message in a similar fashion. Ncube lived four houses away from Jindu’s home in Glengarry suburb.

Jindu appeared in court on Tuesday last week for Ncube’s murder and was remanded in custody to 21 March. Sunday News