Trevor Noah attracts record numbers at The Daily Show

SA-born comedian Trevor Noah has added yet another feather to his cap as The Daily Show attracts a record number of viewers since he took over the reins 17 months ago.

According to US audience measurement system The Nielsen Company, The Daily Show managed to attract over 1.5 million viewers in February.

The number was up 17 percent from the year before.

The figure was the highest number of viewers the show attracted since Trevor took over as the host in September 2015.

“February was The Daily Show’s most-watched and highest-rated month ever among total viewers. It continues to dominate among Comedy Central’s core, key millennial audience, finishing February as the most-watched and highest-rated daily late night talk show among all millennials,” Comedy Central said in a statement.

The Daily Show faced sharp declines among traditional TV audiences in the first few months of Trevor taking over the show, but according to Comedy Central it has seen steady growth over the last few months, especially among digital audiences where it recorded a growth of over 42 percent in one year.

It added that the increase in viewers apparently made The Daily Show, the only late night show to record year-over-year growth.

The channel further claimed that the talk show was one of the most popular in the US and gained over six million engagements on its social media accounts in February alone.

The spike in viewership comes just days after Trevor Noah covered the latest issue of Time Magazine and was hailed by the publication as a ‘next generation leader’.

“Since his debut in 2015, the South African comedian has more than doubled the show’s international reach and he has now become the master of the eloquent Trump-takedown,” said TIME on Instagram.

Last week news broke that Trevor had purchased a New York apartment for over R130 million. The Chronicle