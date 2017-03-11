Tehn Diamond unfazed after gun attack

Rapper Tehn Diamond says he is unfazed after a life-threatening incident last week when a fan pointed a gun at him during his Tehn Outta Ten Tour in Kadoma.

After his performance at the Odyssey in Kadoma, according to media reports, a visibly drunk unidentified man forcibly entered the VVIP arena and threatened to beat up people before he pounced on Tehn Diamond who was busy taking pictures with fans.

As people pushed and shoved, the man drew a pistol and threatened to shoot the rapper.

Fortunately, the gun-toting man quickly fled the scene before the security team could apprehend him leaving Tehn bemused.

Tehn Diamond, who will be in Bulawayo at Club Connect tonight, said the incident had not affected his tour as everything was going according to plan adding that he was looking forward to his performance in the City of Kings.

“Aside from one overzealous and inebriated fan after the show, we loved Kadoma and we’ll definitely perform there again soon. For now, the show must go on and the #TehnOuttaTenTour finds itself in Bulawayo on Saturday,” said Tehn Diamond.

The artiste is using the tour to promote his latest album, A Few Good Poems. He has been touring with Harare’s Ammara Brown, Simba Tagz and Thaiwanda Thai and in Bulawayo he will be joined by POY, Mluejay, ASAPH and Boss Chenge.

He said the tour had taught him to do away with working alone but rather with others in order to achieve more results.

“I’ve always wanted to be self-sufficient and able to push myself forward. But that’s not how life works. We’re all born defenceless and as a result, dependent. I’ve learnt the hard way that the real goal is co-dependence.

“Your team, circle and squad matter more than anything. And if you build that tribe right, you’ll go further than you ever could have imagined alone. Don’t be afraid to lean on the right shoulders for strength. Don’t be afraid to call on the right members of your team for help. When you trust your team, it has to show in your actions,” said Tehn, probably grateful to fellow musicians he has toured with thus far for the success of the tour.The Chronicle