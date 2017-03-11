Ruth Makandiwa composes song

By Vasco Chaya

Ruth Makandiwa, wife to charismatic United Family International Church (UFIC) founder and leader, Emmanuel Makandiwa, has demonstrated her musical prowess by composing a gospel track titled Thank You Lord.

The track is part of the 12-track album, In the Sanctuary, launched by the 600-member UFIC choir at Ster-Kinekor Eastgate in Harare on Thursday night.

UFIC choir leader Hubert Chigumira revealed during the launch of their seventh album that Ruth was the only woman who wrote a song on the album.

“The fact that men contributed most of the songs on the album does not mean that ladies are not equal to the task; they are good but the majority of them are still being groomed. They will feature in our future projects,” Chigumira said.

Apart from the song by the UFIC leader’s wife, the just-released album also includes tracks like Show Me A Sign written by Tapiwa Masara, Holy Spirit (Lawrence Gunda), Most High (Hubert Chigumira), Sanctify Me (Michael Mahendere), No Other Name (a traditional song), Holy Are You Lord (Nigel Nyangombe), Mbiri Kuna Jesu (Brian Berejena), Mutsvene (Chigumira), Mutsvene Baba (Alex Gunda), Mutsvene MuriIshe (Mahendere) and Taura Mweya (Lawrence Gunda).

According to Mahendere, a gospel artiste in his own right, who is part of the UFIC Choir’s leadership, the choir is in the process of lining up international tours.

“We are targeting to grow the choir membership to at least 1 000 people as our father Emmanuel

Makandiwa prophesied way back that the choir alone should fill up the City Sports Centre,” said Mahendere.

He added that his solo career came about because of the experience he garnered as a member of UFIC Choir.

“Though I am also pursuing a solo career, I give my best when I am in the choir because I was discovered through the choir.

“I started my music career under Mahendere Brothers but during that time, I was more of a back seater, but the UFI Church Choir enabled me to take more influential roles in music that is why I give my best to it,” Mahendere said.

The classy event, in which popular radio and television personality Tich Mataz was the master of the ceremonies, was graced by a number of popular personalities who included veteran gospel artiste Mechanic Manyeruke, Tatenda Mahachi and rising comedian Mai Titi, famous for her social media skit For the Why.

The UFIC Choir, which is one of the biggest choral groups in the country, was formed in 2008 at the behest of UFIC leader and founder Makandiwa.

The choir released its highly-acclaimed album — Season of the Spirit — a year after its formation.

The choir went on to release albums which include Possessing the Promises, Divine Solutions Volume 1, 2 and 3, We are a Family and We Are a Family Volume 1.

UFIC Choir is best known for songs such as Ichokwadi, Ndodada Naye Jesu, Vhangeri Ndichariparidza Chete and Mumba Mababa. Daily News