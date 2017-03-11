Man axed in fight over memory card

By Auxilia Katongomara

A Gwanda man who tried to restrain warring parties is lucky to be alive after he was axed following a misunderstanding over a faulty memory card.

Jason Mauba (48) from Manama was rushed to hospital after the attack by a man identified only as Ndlovu and is admitted at Manama District Hospital.

Mauba had intervened to save his friend identified as Sibanda who was being attacked by Ndlovu.

A source said:”When they met Ndlovu, he was not amused that they wanted to return the memory card and he began attacking Sibanda. Seeing that his friend was being attacked, Mauba tried to intervene but Ndlovu turned on him instead and attacked him with an axe.”

It is alleged that Ndlovu struck Mauba three times on the back and twice on the left hand and fled.

“Mauba and Sibanda reported the matter to the police leading to Ndlovu’s arrest,” said the source.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele said Ndlovu was assisting police with investigations.

“We are handling a case of attempted murder. We are appealing to members of the community to solve their differences amicably and not to resort to violence,” said Insp Ndebele. The Chronicle