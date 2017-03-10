Vabati VaJehovha member in court

By Melissa Edward

A member of Vabati VaJehovha has appealed with the court for maintenance downward variation citing that his Eco-cash business had shut down because of financial constraints.

Richard Magaya stood before Magistrate Manassa Musiiwa claiming for downward variation from US$85 to US$40.

He said that it was a result of the current financial challenges he was facing.

“I used to survive as an eco-cash agent, but it has since shut down because of financial problems.

“I have been paying rentals at the area I was operating at and since I could no longer afford the rentals I had to shut the business,” he said.

Magaya added:

“I am married with three other children whom I am facing challenges in paying school fees for.

In response, Doliaries Laisi stood before the court and accused Magaya of telling lies.

“The eco-cash business is still functional; he is lying to the court.

“He also generates income from music business, Ndivo ka Vabati VaJehohva muimbi.

“He doesn’t pay maintenance; he normally pays when he is summoned with a warrant.

“He just wants to avoid paying maintenance, if he may please pay me maintenance for this month,” she said.

Presided Magistrate Musiiwa dismissed the application for downward variation by Magaya because the applicant had failed to produce evidence to support his claims. H-Metro