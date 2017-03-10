Scarlett Johansson ‘files for divorce from Romain Dauriac after two years of marriage’

By Amy Duncan | Metro |

Scarlett Johansson has reportedly filed for divorce from her French husband of two-and-a-half years, Romain Dauriac.

According to US reports, the couple, who share three-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy, have decided to call it quits.

The New York Post’s Page Six claims Scarlett’s attorney Judith Poller served Dauriac’s lawyer Harold Mayerson with divorce papers on Tuesday.

And it’s now being claimed that a custody battle could ensue, with advertising executive Dauriac apparently wanting to move back to France with Rose, while Scarlett wants her daughter to remain in the US with her.

According to The NY Post, Mayerson said Dauriac ‘would like to move to France with his daughter and Ms. Johansson does a lot of traveling. It will be an interesting process.’

Scarlett and Romain started dating in 2012, marrying two years later in Montana on October 1, 2014, shortly after welcoming Rose.

Rumours that there may be trouble in paradise kicked off last year, with the Lost In Translation actress seen without her wedding ring on a number of occasions.

In January, UsWeekly then reported that they had split last summer, however they were then seen together attending the An Uncanny Likeness exhibition reception at Simon Lee Gallery in New York on January 25 this year.

Their divorce comes just one month after Scarlett told Playboy that marriage is ‘not natural’.

‘I think the idea of marriage is very romantic; it’s a beautiful idea, and the practice of it can be a very beautiful thing,’ she said.

‘I don’t think it’s natural to be a monogamous person. I might be skewered for that, but I think it’s work. It’s a lot of work.’

Scarlett went on to say the very fact marriage has to be worked at is proof of her beliefs, adding:: ‘[It] is such work for so many people – for everyone – the fact of that proves that it is not a natural thing.

‘It’s something I have a lot of respect for and have participated in, but I think it definitely goes against some instinct to look beyond.’

Scarlett was previously married to Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds. They wed in September 2008, splitting two years later.

Reynolds is now married to Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively and the pair have two daughters together, James, two, and Ines, five months.

Reps for Scarlett have been contacted for comment.