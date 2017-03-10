‘Louis Tomlinson punched me in the face’ alleges woman involved in LAX airport scuffle

By Jessica Walford | Metro |

The woman involved in the brawl at LAX airport with Louis Tomlinson has broken her silence – saying the One Direction singer ‘punched her in the face and broke her glasses’.

Ana Becerra has spoken out for the first time since the scuffle on March 3 where Louis was arrested as he returned from a trip to Las Vegas with girlfriend Eleanor Calder.

Video obtained by RadarOnline seemed to show the Live While We’re Young singer slip and trip up a photograher as he rushed to help Eleanor from a group of girls who had pinned her to the wall.

But Ana claims she is the victim in all of this – alleging Eleanor tried to snatch her phone when she tried to film Louis.

She said: ‘We were just waiting for our ride and people were taking pictures. And I saw them running.

‘The girl got all crazy and she was running. I grabbed my phone. I was sitting down with my wire [attached to the phone] when she rushed and grabbed me and she was fighting with me for my phone.

‘I wasn’t going to let anyone get my phone.

‘She [Eleanor] said, ‘Are you filming me b***h?’ and then I saw the guy from One Direction and he just punched me in my face. And that’s when everybody started getting [involved], security, police.

‘When he punched me, I was actually wearing glasses – so when he punched me, he broke my glasses and I think that’s why all this part [her head] hurts.’