Claudio Ranieri stitched up by Craig Shakespeare at Leicester, says Arsenal legend Martin Keown

By Mark Brus | Metro |

Arsenal legend Martin Keown admits Craig Shakespeare replacing Claudio Ranieri as Leicester City manager does not ‘sit well’ with him.

The Premier League champions made the shock decision to part ways with the Italian tactician last month, less than a year after he inspired the club to a most unlikely title win.

Keown has suggested Shakespeare may have played a role in pushing Leicester to sack Ranieri as he looked to replace him at the King Power Stadium.

‘There has been a suggestion that Shakespeare wasn’t doing Claudio Ranieri any favours behind the scenes,’ Keown told the Daily Mail.

‘It seemed to me Leicester had two sets of staff this season. Ranieri has been sacked and now the leader of the other camp is in charge.