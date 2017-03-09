Sandra back with new track

Dancer-cum-singer Sandra Ndebele is back with a bang with the release of a spanking new Afro pop track with a house feel that promises to tear up dance floors around the country.

The song titled Ingoma was released yesterday on Skyz Metro FM during the Vuka Vuka Breakfast show.

It features Mzoe 7 and was produced in Harare by award-winning producer Oskid.

With a chorus, “Kuti ngoma ingoma, Ukuthi ngoma yingoma, Kuti ngoma yingoma, Yekel’ingoma . . .” the song has many meanings to it, something Sandy said was left for the listener to interpret.

“Ingoma can mean a song, drug or drum in Shona. It has a lot of meanings so people can choose what’s relevant to them at a particular time as I sing saying ‘yekela ingoma’ which can be translated as leave my song to play/ let my drum play/ don’t take drugs.”

Sandy, as the musician is affectionately known, said the song would also be featured on her forthcoming eighth album.

“Sandra Ndebele is back and those who follow my music will likely enjoy the song. The song will be track one on my album that’ll be released in November. Oskid did justice to the song and I’m impressed,” said Sandy.

“Monthly, I’ll be releasing a single from the album until November.”

The track will be launched in Harare today and tomorrow on the national radio stations.

“I’m launching the song at National FM, Star FM, Radio Zimbabwe and ZiFM as I want it to reach as many people as possible.”

The song’s video will also be released on YouTube today on the artiste’s YouTube account – Sandra Ndebele.

“The music video is out of this world. It was directed and edited by award-winning Andy Cutta. People can watch it on my YouTube account and the link will be available on my social media pages tomorrow,” she said.

Next week, Sandy takes the track to local bars.

“We’ve organised with Babongile Sikhonjwa and Mzoe 7 to do flash mobs. We’ll be going around bars in Bulawayo to promote the track. More details about the clubs we’ll patronise will be revealed soon.”

Her next track that she is set to release soon is Tshibilika which features Afro house musician Leeknotic. The Chronicle