Nigerian president Buhari receives Archbishop of Canterbury in London

Photographs have emerged of the Archbishop of Canterbury’s visit to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in his London vacation spot.

The President who took to his official twitter handle @MBuhari wrote;

“Very pleased to welcome the Most Revd and Rt Hon @JustinWelby, Archbishop of Canterbury, to Abuja House this afternoon.”

Buhari is currently on a medical vacation in London, the United Kingdom.

Shortly after Buhari embarked on his medical vacation to London, rumours had it that he was dead.

The rumour was further fuelled by the fact that the President, on the day he was expected back, sent a letter to the National Assembly , informing them of his decision to extend his vacation to enable him complete and receive medical results.

Last month, the President through his media aide, Femi Adesina revealed that series of medical check-ups he carried out in the cause of his vacation had necessitated his prolonged stay in London. Daily Post Nigeria