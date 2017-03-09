Killer T sparks social media trend

Zimdancehall musician Killer T has inspired a new craze called ‘you are not ugly, you’re just broke’ on social media.

The craze which is now being used positively by many to reflect on their life journeys began after Killer T posted an image of himself looking very clean as if he had had a makeover.

He was applauded by most followers who were quick to pull out his old images to compare them with the recent image.

The difference was noticeable as the Mbare-bred musician has undoubtedly cleaned up well over the years.

As a result, a meme of Killer T’s old and new picture was created and started circulating.

The picture was captioned, ‘you are not ugly but just broke’.

From there, people have been looking for their old pictures as well as those of their favourite celebrities to join in on the fun by creating memes.

Other celebrities who had memes created from their pictures are Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz and Nigeria’s Davido – who like Killer T have cleaned up well over the years.The Chronicle