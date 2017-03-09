Killer T sparks social media trend

7
1231

Zimdancehall musician Killer T has inspired a new craze called ‘you are not ugly, you’re just broke’ on social media.

The craze which is now being used positively by many to reflect on their life journeys began after Killer T posted an image of himself looking very clean as if he had had a makeover.

He was applauded by most followers who were quick to pull out his old images to compare them with the recent image.

The difference was noticeable as the Mbare-bred musician has undoubtedly cleaned up well over the years.

As a result, a meme of Killer T’s old and new picture was created and started circulating.

The picture was captioned, ‘you are not ugly but just broke’.

From there, people have been looking for their old pictures as well as those of their favourite celebrities to join in on the fun by creating memes.

Other celebrities who had memes created from their pictures are Tanzania’s Diamond Platnumz and Nigeria’s Davido – who like Killer T have cleaned up well over the years.The Chronicle

  • Vafana vakunarira make up

  • Kkkk

  • Make up, make up!!

  • cineaste

    Article’s useless if you don’t show any of the other pics you refer to from social media

  • Hakusi kushata kusageza chete 😂😂😂

  • Makuita masadi ana killer T

  • Vapfana vanorasika ava. They want to copy everything that they see from Confused Egocentric Lads Entertaining Brainwashed Idiots Throughout the Year (Celebrity/aka Celebrities ). Kubleacher ndokudiii manje ? Dada nezvauri. Just groom yourself woratidzika haikona kuita fanika mango kutsvuka wakura netumari.