Killed before he could propose

A young man who was planning to propose to his girlfriend this Saturday has been found strangled to death inside his home and his killers stole his BMW.

Enrico Smith, 29, was an IT specialist and had moved into his rented home in Jacana Lane, Pelican Park on Sunday.

On Wednesday morning, Smith’s landlord was alerted by domestic workers who found his body tied up inside the house.

Smith had been strangled to death, according to close friends.

His blue 3-series BMW with registration CG 50 HR GP was missing from the residence.

Smith is from Port Elizabeth, but relocated to Cape Town.

His friend and neighbour, who asked not to be identified, says they heard a car speeding down the street and doors slamming, not realising it was the killers fleeing the scene.

They say Smith was a quiet young man, the brother of a traffic officer, and was going to propose to his girlfriend at the weekend.

“He was someone who was gentle and quiet,” says the friend.

“He just moved into the house on Sunday and was renting.

“He lived a door away from the house before that.

“He was going to propose to his girlfriend on Saturday and had been planning the engagement for weeks.

“I was restless during the night and, at 3am, I heard car doors slamming and [the vehicle] speeding off.

“This morning workers alerted the landlord after finding his body.”

Smith’s sister, only identified as Janine, a traffic official, visited the scene, but was too distraught to speak to the media.

Shocked neighbours gathered as forensic teams began working on the crime scene.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, says cops have made no arrests: “According to information, a body of a 29-year-old was found at his residence in Jacana Street, Pelican Park, Grassy Park.

“The victim’s blue BMW was stolen from the scene.

“Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.”

There have been no arrests, she says.