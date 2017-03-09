Joice Mujuru: When the past becomes our only chance of a future

By Hubert Sithole

While the ordinary Zimbabwean is suffering from his loss of the country and very much living the life of an embattled creature, it is not enough.

He is also forced to massage and/or romance trivialities by some cardbord cut or rather, excuses of men who, instead of focusing on how to BUILD Zimbabwe, are busy “Queen Bee-ing” those who are. I am perturbed.

What have we become? A gullible people?

We are facing a very implacable foe from a totally unexpected quarter, but man oh man, we are not willing to do anything about it.

I am forced to believe that we are not aware that we are just a couple of months to elections or, just for the pleasure of it, we just don’t care.

These elections will hop us into a better future or keep us where we are, here, in the past.

Yes, you heard me right. Zimbabwe is still in the past. We were robbed of our present by a heartless government that sodomises us day and night.

What kind of a people believe in a 93-year-old man?

You want to tell me we are a normal man? No, I didn’t think so.

For so long a time, we have been earmarked to live lives of suffering and unrelieved misery by President Robert Mugabe and his “wives”.

National People’s Party leader Joice Mujuru was a part of that pack, lest we forget. Okay!

Let’s get back to my question: Is Joice Mujuru the past or the future?

Are we going to judge her for her past or we are going to accept her apology and work with her to BUILD Zimbabwe? After all, who can be worse than Mugabe?

Not ignoring what she used to be (which is only being part of a flawed system), Mujuru is a very remarkable character — fit even for the highest office.

She has this radical, yet inviolable spirit in her that makes one a fine leader. She has seen it all and probably has the answers to all.

Again, close to Mujuru’s moral authority is, of course, her allotted role as an outstanding underdog of Zimbabwe’s history to whom anything that could go wrong went wrong.

Her husband killed. Her career poisoned, abuse from men who want to make her their Queen Bee.

Paradoxically, however, she continues to radiate a certain warmth and passionate sincerity that overshadows the disrespect and betrayal she has been exposed to. I stand with her.

I agree that for all her singular attributes, however, Mujuru’s role in the past Zimbabwe is as outstanding as it is problematic.

But one would agree with me if I say by nature or by nurture, Zimbabweans know that Mugabe is a god in Zanu PF and everyone there bows to him.

Mujuru was not immune to his evil spell. She was reduced to a mere shadow, jumping when he jumps, falling when he falls. So unfortunate.

She is on her own now and can she be our future? Ooh yes, I personally think so. She is focused and calm. Unlike some women we know.

Yes, those who speak of bonde (sex) and a whole lot more of explicit words in front of grade ones and twos, who, unfortunately, are forced to attend rallies. What a DisGrace have in Zimbabwe.

On an equally important matter, one cannot speak of change without speaking of the opposition MDC.

I still think they still have a little of “that thing” in them. But, I am not sure if they can defeat Mugabe on their own again this time around.

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has failed to constitutionally remove Mugabe from power for nearly two decades now.

What has changed? Nothing.

Like many Zimbabweans out there, I think it’s time to set our differences aside and unite, because: “Coming together is a beginning, keeping together is a process (and) working together is a success.”

Hubert Sithole is a poverty reduction analyst and social development expert based in South Africa. Article appears on Khuluma Afrika.