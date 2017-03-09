Jason Derulo spends $73,000 at strip club

Jason Derulo spent over $73,000 at a strip club on Monday night, March 7, and insists it was a business expense.

The 27-year-old singer visited the Ace Of Diamonds club in LA with his friend and music artist Sincere Show and spent around $53,000 on alcohol and a further $20,000 on the strippers.

According to TMZ, when quizzed about how much he spent in the club, he guessed “$53,000” before adding ‘I’m from Miami, this is my lifestyle, this is where I come from.

“I had a motherf***ing amazing time, I had a blast, it was incredible. I felt like I was in Miami.”

The ‘Talk Dirty’ hitmaker also insisted his accountant would be receiving a copy of the receipt as he added: “It is definitely a write off … cause it’s a single release party.”

According to figures on a receipt from the star, Jason bought five bottles of Ace Rose pink Champagne at $1,400 each, five magnums of 1942 Don Julio tequila at $2,200 a go, and three magnums of Dom Perignon Luminous at $7,000 a pop with an added service charge of $10,140 and tax at $4,299.74, bringing his total bill up to around $53,439.75.

His strip club blow out came shortly after the star previously said he wants a public apology from American Airlines after a dispute over baggage fees where he claimed he

“made amends personally” with the company after he and his friends were charged $4,000 to check in 19 items of luggage.

He said: “They’ve made amends personally, but haven’t made amends publicly.

“I’m waiting on a statement that they said they would release. But we’ll see if that happens this week. I really hope so … I really hope it happens because I really would like to just be done with the situation.”

He added: “We’d never paid for our bags because of our status – with all of our miles – so we’d never paid for bags. So $4,000 is obviously a huge sum. We were like, ‘No, we’re not paying that. We’ve got to turn the plane around.” IOL