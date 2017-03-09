Arsenal release official statement over Arsene Wenger’s future

By Chris Davie for Metro.co.uk

Arsenal chairman Sir Chips Keswick has confirmed the decision over Arsene Wenger’s future will be mutual and insists the board have the club’s best long-term interests at heart.

Wenger’s contract is due to expire at the end of the campaign, while the 67-year-old has not yet decided whether he will sign the two-year extension which has been offered.

On Thursday, Wenger admitted that the growing unrest among supporters will play a factor in his future at the club after fans staged a protest outside the Emirates Stadium before the 5-1 defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

‘We are fully aware of the attention currently focused on the club and understand the debate,’ Keswick told Arsenal’s official website.

‘We respect that fans are entitled to their different individual opinions but we will always run this great football club with its best long-term interests at heart.

‘Arsene has a contract until the end of the season. Any decisions will be made by us mutually and communicated at the right time in the right way.’