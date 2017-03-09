Actor Will Smith makes surprise visit to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe

Hollywood movie superstar Will Smith made a surprise visit to Zimbabwe’s resort town of Victoria Falls on Thursday according to local media reports.

It is not clear how he sneaked into the country, but the word on the street is that the Men in Black star is sleeping over in Zambia.

Smith, who has been on an African tour in the past days with his family, has already been to Egypt, Tanzania, and Morocco thanks to his private plane.

It remains unclear how long he has been in Zimbabwe but he is believed to have taken loads of pictures with excited fans in Victoria Falls before and after he bungee jumped off the Victoria Falls bridge.

Smith is an American actor, producer, rapper, and songwriter. In April 2007, Newsweek called him “the most powerful actor in Hollywood”. Smith has been nominated for five Golden Globe Awards and two Academy Awards, and has won four Grammy Awards.

In the late 1980s, Smith achieved modest fame as a rapper under the name The Fresh Prince. In 1990, his popularity increased dramatically when he starred in the popular television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show ran for six seasons (1990–96) on NBC and has been syndicated consistently on various networks since then.

After the series ended, Smith transitioned from television to film, and ultimately starred in numerous blockbuster films. He is the only actor to have eight consecutive films gross over $100 million in the domestic box office, eleven consecutive films gross over $150 million internationally, and eight consecutive films in which he starred open at the number one spot in the domestic box office tally.

  • I like that ……pvt life welldone Smith .did u bring your family

  • He loves Zimbabwe

  • Zambian side no sane tourist can come to Zim

    • Considering the Vic falls bro, Zimbabwe has a beautiful view of the falls, so no tourist wld b kold insane in coming to Zim bt he/she wld b enjoying the best value for his/her holiday. On the Zambian side u wl only c a third of the falls

    • Nothing special about Zambia bro. You can easily get a pass to move both ends

    • He officially visited Zambian side and had to go to Zim side for better view

  • Not in zim but he is in zambia

  • i had that he is in tanzania

  • Anebasa rei he is lvng his lyf

  • He is visiting Livingstone , Zambia to view Vic Falls stop misleading people… Sorry if you don’t know that they apparently say Vic Fall is in Zambia but the best view is in Zimbabwe !

  • Don’t take him to Harare CBD tinonyarirepi nema potholes

  • Zimbia not Zim

  • True he is on the Zambian Side…He didn’t even Cross the bridge to the Zim side…lol

  • @Tatenda96 Tatenda you know better👀