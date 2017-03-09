Actor Will Smith makes surprise visit to Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe

Hollywood movie superstar Will Smith made a surprise visit to Zimbabwe’s resort town of Victoria Falls on Thursday according to local media reports.

It is not clear how he sneaked into the country, but the word on the street is that the Men in Black star is sleeping over in Zambia.

Smith, who has been on an African tour in the past days with his family, has already been to Egypt, Tanzania, and Morocco thanks to his private plane.

It remains unclear how long he has been in Zimbabwe but he is believed to have taken loads of pictures with excited fans in Victoria Falls before and after he bungee jumped off the Victoria Falls bridge.

