Top Zimbabwean model Feremenga dies

By Vongai Mbara

Top Zimbabwean model Rumbidzai Cleopatra Feremenga died on Sunday evening at Parirenyatwa Hospital after a short illness. She was 34.

Her aunt Debra said her death was sudden as she did not get sick for a long time.

“Rumbi was anaemic but she did not get sick for a long time. She was supposed to get more blood but died before she could be admitted around 5.45 pm,” she said.

She also said Feremenga was a sociable person who loved helping people.

“She was a very sociable person and if you spent time with her, you would laugh your heart out. She cracked jokes and loved helping people. Anyone would feel comfortable around her.”

Feremenga started modelling at the age of six and her initial goal was to groom herself.

However, within a short period of time, she was signing contracts for big advert deals and became one of the most sought-after models in Harare.

She did modelling work for Edgars, New Start Centre and Econet Wireless among other big organisations. She appeared on magazine covers including then popular Parade.

Seeking bigger and better opportunities, she moved to South Africa and did work for Soft Sheen Carson (Dark & Lovely) as a hair model.

Feremenga also did lots of other work including shoots for Fifa and she was the girl that featured in the video for Sy Ntuli’s song — “Uthando Lungumanqoba”.

She did not have children and is survived by her husband. She will be buried tomorrow at her rural home in Murehwa. The Herald