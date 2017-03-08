Tehn Diamond on national tour

By Nhlalwenhle Ngwenya

As part of efforts to take hip-hop to the people, rapper Tendai Nguni, aka Tehn Diamond, has embarked on a national tour to promote his latest offering – A Few Good Poems.

The tour that kicked off in Harare last month will see the rapper performing in Gweru at Club Eclipse on Friday followed by a performance in Bulawayo at Club Connect on Saturday.

For the Bulawayo leg of the tour dubbed ‘Tehn Outta Ten Tour’, the rapper will be joined by Ammara Brown, Simba Tagz, Thaiwanda Thai, Zimboy, Vanilla, Asaph, POY, Mlue Jay and Boss Chenge.

Those who want to get close-up with Tehn Diamond and his entourage will have to part with $10 for a meet and greet session at Club Connect.

Entry into the venue has been pegged at $3.

Tehn said he wanted to showcase his wordsmith skills in 10 cities in Zimbabwe as he promotes his new album released online last month.

“Tehn Outta Ten Tour is a unique tour, probably the first in the local hip-hop circle. The tour is all about taking music to the people at the same time interacting with them,” said Tehn.

“If we can manage to get our people to support the hip hop genre, it then becomes easy to export it outside the country’s borders.”

Like any modern hip-hop entrepreneur, Tehn Diamond said he would use the tour to promote his Tisu Ngoda Dzacho clothing label which he described as a cultural movement.

The Happy hit-maker said Bulawayo fans needed to look out for his two new singles, No Stress and One Day which were doing good.

So far Tehn has toured Harare, Marondera and Mutare.

Next week Friday he heads to Zvishavane for a performance at Liquid Night Club then Masvingo the next day at Caravan Park.

He concludes the tour on March 25 in Chitungwiza.

Meanwhile, Club Connect introduces Karaoke Wednesday’s at their spot tonight.

The Karaoke night will be hosted by DJs Zet, Kead Wikead, Prince Eskhosini and Crazy Black with patrons expected to sing their lungs out.The Chronicle