Sabotage claims in Club 263 attack

Management at Club 263 in Bulawayo has described the incident where pepper-spray was unleashed at their nightspot by unknown assailants at the weekend as an act of sabotage.

Investigations on what really transpired on Friday night are still underway.

As people packed and partied in the club with some trying to get in, someone on the dancefloor sprayed the chemical that is usually used for policing, riot and crowd control.

This affected revellers as they started coughing and had teary eyes.

A stampede soon ensued as people scurried for cover, forcing security details to force open another door which was not functional.

Though there were no casualties, the joint had to be closed instantly as a result of the fracas.

The club’s spokesperson, Tinashe Zekiya, said: “Preliminary investigations show it was a planned act of sabotage. We’re worried because this is not the way to compete.

“It’s dangerous to the public and the arts industry. We don’t grow the industry by making nightlife unsafe. In the end, it affects everyone including the perpetrators”.

Zekiya said as a result of the incident, the club has upped its security and is working on installing features which will monitor all movements in the club.

“We’ve taken action to improve security of both our patrons and employees. We’ll continue to engage in fair competition based on a good product, the right vibe and the best prices.”

The club’s management has further assured its patrons of safety.

“We assure everyone that Club 263 will remain a very safe place to be and want to thank our employees and security for a job well done in preventing casualties on the night,” said Zekiya.

With less than a year of operating, Club 263 – which opened its doors in August last year at what used to be Cloud Nine – has positioned itself as one of the leading nightspots in the city because of its diverse entertainment schedule.

The club is set to spread its wings and set up another shop with the same vibe in Harare later this month. The Chronicle