Robert Pires confirms Alexis Sanchez stormed out of training after heavy tackle from Arsenal team-mate

By Louis Sealey | Metro |

Robert Pires has confirmed Alexis Sanchez stormed out of Arsenal training before being dropped by Arsene Wenger for the clash against Liverpool.

Chilean playmaker Sanchez returned to the Arsenal starting line-up on Tuesday evening against Bayern Munich after starting from the bench in the 3-1 defeat at Anfield.

Arsenal legend Pires says Sanchez left training last week following a poor tackle from a team-mate rather than an incident with Gunners boss Wenger.

Pires, who has been working at his former club this season, told beIN Sports: ‘I was there. There was a bad tackle on Alexis Sanchez, a clash, he left the pitch.

‘Fans have to understand. There was a disciplinary sanction. Nothing serious happened. I was there yesterday too, [there was] no problem.’

When asked about the reported bust-up with Sanchez, Wenger said earlier in the week: ‘I am not aware. Nothing happened. Nothing at all.’

Pushed on his current relationship with the 28-year-old, who has emerged as a target for Chelsea and Manchester City, Wenger added: ‘Honest and normal like with every single player.’