Robbers ‘pose as police’ in Johannesburg airport heist

Armed thieves masquerading as police have carried out a robbery at Johannesburg’s international airport in South Africa, reports say.

The thieves are said to have driven into a restricted zone and taken containers of cash.

Estimates vary but reports suggest that millions of dollars in different currencies may have been stolen.

The company that operates OR Tambo Airport, the continent’s busiest, confirmed a robbery had taken place.

“No shots were fired and no injuries have been reported. The robbers fled‚” Airports Company South Africa said in a statement, the TimesLive news website reports.

The Hawks, an elite police unit, declined to release details.

A police spokeswoman, Athlenda Mathe, was quoted by broadcaster eNCA as saying she could not comment on “how much money exactly was stolen”.

Guards from a private security firm protecting the valuable cargo were stopped by the robbers, who were travelling in a vehicle marked with “police”, TimesLive says.

There have been reports of other high-value cargo robberies in recent years at the airport. BBC News

 

    This is against a background of harassment of bonafide travellers at security check points in the airport terminal on the guise of providing security at the airport. Last time, I had to throw away my small bottle of water yet I bought the same just past immigration desks.

  • Munhumutema

    Inside job no doubt. South Africa’s most established professions are prostitution and armed robbery both run and controlled by South Africans themselves. So why then kill foreigners accusing them of taking their jobs when they are still carrying them successfully without any interruptions?