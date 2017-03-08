Police hunt for missing Bulawayo teens

By Tanaka Mrewa

Police in Bulawayo are appealing for help from members of the public who may have information that can lead to the location of two missing teenagers.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango said one of the teenagers, Nqobani Moyo (18) of Northend suburb was last seen by his mother on January 9 this year.

She said Moyo is light in complexion and is of medium height and built.

“He was last seen by his mother at their place of residence at number 10 Gisborne Rd in Northend at 9AM. He is light in complexion and has black hair,” said Insp Simango.

She said anyone who may have information on Moyo’s whereabouts can contact ZRP Bulawayo Central on 09 71515 or any nearest police station.

Insp Simango said the other missing teenager, Previous Nyathi (19), of Emakhandeni suburb is mentally challenged.

“Nyathi was last seen by his aunt Brenda Mathe at 3406 Emakhandeni suburb in Bulawayo. He is 1,6 metres tall, medium built and has brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a striped t-shirt, a navy blue track bottom and a pair of black and white tackies.

“Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact the investigating officer constable Pretty Gadzai on landline 09-418066 , mobile number 0775821789, the missing person’s uncle Leonard Nyathi on 0779252069 or any nearest police station,” she said.The Chronicle