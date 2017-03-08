Israel is dangerous: Magaya

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder, Prophet Walter Magaya, is back from Israel where his faith was tested.
Prophet Magaya said Zimbabwe has potential to attract more visitors than Israel considering that it is peaceful and has a number of Christians as compared to Israel where his Christianity underwent the test.
He said this while addressing PHD Ministries members at his base in Waterfalls on Sunday urging various churches to fight for Christianity.
“Zimbabwe is peaceful and has a number of Christians as compared to Israel where I was under surveillance not to mention the name Jesus Christ in some places I visited because of different faith of their religions,” said Prophet Magaya.
“Mentioning the name Jesus or holding any material written ‘Jesus Christ’ was risking life since there will be people of other faith ready to descend on you even (causing) death.
“It was at the temple of Solomon where my faith was put to test.
“I was asked to put on black attire and cover my head with a small hat so as to enter the temple of Biblical King Solomon.
“The temple is under the Rabbi who put on black attire in waiting for the coming of the Messiah.
To them, Jesus Christ is still to come.
“I resisted and pleaded with them as I declared the blood of Jesus within me to use my hood since their concern was to cover my head and they agreed and other visitors were astonished.
“I had the right clothes at the right time and I thank God for knowing what was ahead of me.
“My wife was denied entry in some places where women are not allowed.
“From that place, I was given keys to enter a place where Jesus and his disciples met for supper is under excavation and that was the place where the stone brought here by Aharon Musana was taken.
“Christians are less serious than other religions and if this continues we will be killed and this Jesus Christ doing mighty things among us will not be found.
“It is the power to change people’s lives and deliverance that led the Israelis to invite me after following our services on Yadah TV,” said Prophet Magaya.
Prophet Magaya said Zimbabwe is likely to attract more tourists than Israel because of a number of Christians in here and peaceful environment.
“Church leaders must dwell much in teaching Christianity since we have a bigger percentage of them in our country and God will heal our land,” continued Prophet Magaya.
“Zimbabwe has freedom of worship and is peaceful, that alone is gold to Christians and we must stand firm in fighting indoctrination by teaching Biblical things.
“Israel is making money by selling people’s names and the vendors there are making money by showing people where tombs of Biblical Mary, Rachel and other people we read about in the Bible.
“I urge Zimbabweans and journalists not to look for faults on their people and demonise them, vamwe vachiita mari nekutaura nezvemukurumbira wevanhu vemunyika mavo, let us open our eyes on that.
“PHD Prayer Mountain will recognize people of valor in our country and other nations and we will continue to teach our youth to continue in respecting every person,” said Prophet Magaya.
He narrated how he was given along with his wife Tendai to sit in a manger where Jesus was born in Bethlehem.
Prophet Magaya told his prayer partners that their prayer requests were many as compared to other visitors who had brought theirs and had to walk the tiresome ‘Way to the Cross’ to place the requests at the Wailing Wall known as the Western Gate.
Meanwhile, Prophet Magaya is expected to lead a youth all night prayer at his base in Waterfalls on Friday. H-metro