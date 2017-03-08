Israel is dangerous: Magaya

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder, Prophet Walter Magaya, is back from Israel where his faith was tested.

Prophet Magaya said Zimbabwe has potential to attract more visitors than Israel considering that it is peaceful and has a number of Christians as compared to Israel where his Christianity underwent the test.

He said this while addressing PHD Ministries members at his base in Waterfalls on Sunday urging various churches to fight for Christianity.

“Zimbabwe is peaceful and has a number of Christians as compared to Israel where I was under surveillance not to mention the name Jesus Christ in some places I visited because of different faith of their religions,” said Prophet Magaya.

“Mentioning the name Jesus or holding any material written ‘Jesus Christ’ was risking life since there will be people of other faith ready to descend on you even (causing) death.

“It was at the temple of Solomon where my faith was put to test.

“I was asked to put on black attire and cover my head with a small hat so as to enter the temple of Biblical King Solomon.

“The temple is under the Rabbi who put on black attire in waiting for the coming of the Messiah.