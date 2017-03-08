Fear and loathing as 14 butchered in Benoni

By Ilanit Chernik | IOL |

“It’s a war. They want the gold and we want the gold. They will kill if we stand in their way.”

These were the words of Robert*, a zama zama from Malawi, who fears for his life after 14 of his fellow illegal miners were shot and killed over the weekend in Benoni.

Robert claimed that the turf war between zama zamas from Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mozambique had become a massacre, leading to two separate killing sprees – one on Saturday night and the second on Sunday night.

“The Zimbabweans, Malawians and Mozambicans were digging and they came up through the hole during the early evening with their gold rocks. The Basotho were waiting for them.

“They were armed and ready to shoot.

“When they came out the hole, the Basotho shot them, stole their gold and dumped their bodies by the railways,” Robert said.

“The same thing happened on Sunday night,” he added.

The bodies were dumped in two separate locations in Benoni.

They were later discovered by people who were passing by, and were found to have gunshot and stab wounds to the upper body.

“I can guarantee you that none of those bodies are Basotho; they’re all Zimbabwean, Mozambican or Malawian. Some don’t have family here, so they’ll never be identified,” Robert said.

Along a dirt road, far from the busy New Modder Street, the atmosphere in the mining area was tense yesterday.

The illegal miners’ fear was clearly visible, with some hiding close to their holes and in the long grass, while others left their work areas out of fear.

There was a deathly silence as they waited to hear if the Basotho were coming.

“When we hear that the Basotho are coming from their side, we run away,” said another zama zama, Gift*, who digs for gold and sorts rocks.

He corroborated Robert’s story, explaining that when this happened, it spread rapidly through their communication network.

“If we don’t get away from them in time, there is no hope – they will shoot us on the spot and take what we have.

“They will not let us go, and they also have stronger weapons.

“I am from Zimbabwe and I have two children; every day I come to work, and I wonder if I will die today because of them (Basotho),” he said.

Gift added that he was more afraid of the Basotho than of being killed in a mine collapse or from asphyxiation.

Soon after he spoke, several cars filled with zama zamas drove down one of the dirt roads.

“We can’t go up there, the Basotho are there and they’re too dangerous. We’ll go back later; they want to kill again,” the driver told Gift.

Some residents in the area, in- cluding shopkeepers, said they tried to stay out of the politics between the zama zamas.

Thapelo Mnguni, who has a spaza shop, said there were times when he heard gunshots in the distance.

“That’s when you know almost immediately that someone has been killed. You know the police will find bodies in a day or two.

“My biggest fear is getting caught between the crossfire because sometimes there are shootings between the zama zamas by the railway line when I go home,” he said.

“The last thing I want is to have my family identify me in a morgue because I was killed by them,” Mnguni added.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Lungelo Dlamini said preliminary findings showed the men had all been killed in the same way.

“Police are still investigating the matter and no one has yet come forward to identify any of the bodies.

“We are appealing to anyone who is missing a loved one or anyone who has information to please come forward,” he said.