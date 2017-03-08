Fake n’anga in court

By Takudzwa Matambura

A self-proclaimed Harare sangoma who misrepresented to clients that he would pray for them so that they get more money was denied bail when he appeared before a Mbare magistrate accused of duping a client.

Saidi Kambona (52) pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Mbare magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje charged with fraud and possession of articles for criminal use after duping one Nomatter Maramba.

He was remanded in custody to March 23.

Prosecuting, Ms Hilda Huni alleged that sometime early this year, Kambona misrepresented to Maramba that he was able to make him get miracle money by praying for him.

He then made Maramba pay $400 for the service which he did. The Herald