Cop in court for smashing windscreen

A police officer has appeared in court for hitting a car windscreen with a baton.

Mercy Dzapfunwa pleaded not guilty when she appeared before Mbare magistrate Gladys Moyo charged with malicious damage of property.

Prosecuting, Lawrence Gangarahwe told the court that on November 5 last year at around 12pm, Owen Chimuti was driving an Ipsum ADT 1323 along Remembrance Drive and he came across a road block.

He was ordered to move his vehicle from the road and he did as he was told.

Chimuti parked his vehicle behind a commuter omnibus which was stationery and blocking his way.

He then decided to overtake the commuter omnibus on the right lane and during that process, Dzapfunwa hit the front windscreen of the vehicle thrice with a baton shattering it in the process.

The total value of the damaged windscreen was US$130.

The trial continues on March 30. H-Metro