Composing songs was a crime: Kinnah

By Tawanda Marwizi

Harare’s oldest high-density suburb, Mbare, has been credited for giving Zimdancehall the breakthrough to become a cross-cutting musical phenomenon.

The continued influence has changed the lives of many in the suburb from musicians to producers. Kinnah is one of the beneficiaries who have been earning a living from the art.

For years he has been said to be popular in Mbare only, but his track “Musombodhiya” has taken up the local dancehall music ladder.

Born Maliyakini Saizi in the dusty streets of Kadoma in March 1991, the musician relocated to Harare where he stayed with his uncle.

At a tender age, Kinnah began writing songs, but it was not easy to pursue the art because his guardians had other plans for him.

“They wanted me to focus on my studies before moving on to the next stage. It was a crime for me to write the songs,” said Kinnah.

Mr Mbare became his new name after releasing serious conscious songs that drew people closer to the Jamaican feel.

“Though my guardians wanted something better from me I pursued my dream in music and I was successful,” he said.

Kinnah gives credit to his legion of fans for making it in the cutthroat industry.

“People gave an ear to my music and they also realised my potential as a musician. They gave me many names that suggest my capacity,” he said.

Unlike other dancehall artistes that always make headlines for wrong reasons, Kinnah has managed to stay away from controversy and he is proud of that.

“I have always let my music do the talking. No controversies. I don’t diss anyone. I am a holder of the most disciplined artist award. I am also the holder of the Guard Alert Trophy. Most artistes were there and I was voted the winner,” he said.

He enjoys cordial relationship with fellow artistes from across genres and has worked on several collaborations with them.

“With Soul Jah Love, Killer T and Seh Calaz, we have come a long way together and we share mutual respect. We grew up together with Jah Love and he is like my brother. When I cough, he sneezes,” he said.

While other musicians enjoy riding on riddims, Kinnah believes in “hardcore” dancehall beats.

“With my versatility I ride both conscious; hard core and commercial riddims. People have accepted me like that and they are enjoying my music,” he said.

“Every year I release an album and this year people should look forward to another album.”

A massive bash to celebrate his birthday is set for this Saturday at the Mbare Netball Complex where Kinnah is set to share the stage with several other artists.

Paul Shambare of Express Entertainment, a promotional company from Victoria Falls, is organising the show.

Shambare said they realised the talent that Kinnah has and they would be happy to celebrate with him.

“Kinnah is a talented musician who needs our support as promoters. We need to support him and we celebrate his birthday on Saturday,” he said. The Herald