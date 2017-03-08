Chelsea striker Diego Costa speaks out on Antonio Conte training ground row

By Louis Sealey | Metro |

Diego Costa has labelled his reported training ground row with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte as ‘nothing’.

The in-form striker was dramatically left out of the Blues squad to travel to Leicester City in January following an alleged row with Conte in training.

The fall-out was believed to be in regards to a back injury that Costa told the medical team he was suffering with.

In the aftermath of the incident, Costa did not train with the first-team for almost a week and was strongly linked with a move to the Chinese Super League.

But when asked about the incident, Spanish star Costa told ESPN Brasil: ‘It was nothing. People here [in England] make up a lot of stuff.

‘Things happen, but I’m showing now that there’s nothing to it.

‘I’m playing and scoring goals, and that’s the important thing. Everyone knows that anything I say has bigger repercussions than what it was.

‘The manager is someone who works us really hard in training. He’s got his personality just like I’ve got mine and others have theirs, but the important thing is to show your personality in a way that benefits the team.

‘This is what’s happening. Everyone is on the same page and that’s the way we have to go.’

Costa scored his 18th goal of the season on Monday night to help Conte’s charge extend their lead at the top of the table to 10 points.