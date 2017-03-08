BB Naija Kemen disqualified

One of the most talked about housemates of the Big Brother Naija show, Kemen, has been disqualified from the game.

Kemen was evicted from the house for fondling a female housemate – Tboss without her consent while she was sleeping on Saturday evening.

Payporte, the official partners of the reality TV show confirmed Kemen sexually harassed Tboss and had to be disqualified.

“Based on the footage of Kemen making sexual moves on Tboss which sparked a large outrage, we’d like to make our stance known on this matter.

“PayPorte is strongly against sexual harassment and perversion and we strongly condemn Kemens actions. We believe individuals, whether under the influence of alcohol or being sober, should have high morals.”

It was the first of its kind since the show began and as expected, Kemen’s fellow housemates who were ignorant of the incident could not hold back their shock as they received the news with screams of “what happened?” “What did you do?”

After Kemen’s departure, Big Brother announced that there would be no eviction this Sunday leaving five housemates – Efe, Debie-Rise, Bassey, TBoss, and Marvis in the running for the N25million prize money. The Chronicle