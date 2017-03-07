Zvasiya impresses Mutasa

By Eddie Chikamhi

Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa is convinced he has found the person he has been looking for to bolster his defence with the arrival of Lincoln Zvasiya.

The former Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs defender signed a three-year contract at Dynamos last week and has taken no time to get the praises from the coach.

Mutasa told The Herald that Zvasiya had a good game in the two friendly matches they played at the weekend when they drew 3-3 with Trojan Stars in Bindura on Saturday and then edged Chapungu 1-0 at Ascot the following day.

Zvasiya, whose career had hit a rough patch after being dumped by Harare City and ZPC Kariba on his return from a short stint abroad, has been given a new lease of life at the Harare giants.

In the absence of Marshal Machazani and Obey Mwerahari, who is currently nursing an ankle injury, DeMbare had the pairing of Zvasiya and Elisha Muroiwa on Sunday. The pair put up a commendable showing and Mutasa is happy with the increasing options.

“The new players are coming up very well. We played two games at the weekend. On Saturday we featured the majority that had not played in some of our previous friendlies.

“But on Sunday we played basically the team that we fielded in the ZNA Charities semi-final against CAPS United with probably the inclusion of Zvasiya and a few others.

“We had a good share of ball possession and we ventured forward, which is a good sign. But we couldn’t get goals because we were very slow. It was a matter of not getting into the right places at the right time, I believe.

“But I was happy with our defence. Lincoln played very well and I am sure he is going to steady the ship for us this season. That’s probably the positive that we noticed in that match in terms of our defence. He is a good player and we expect more from him,” said Mutasa.

The DeMbare coach started probably what is going to be his first team for 2017 with Tonderai Mateyaunga in goals, Peace Makaha and Ocean Mushure as fullbacks while Muroiwa and Zvasiya marshalled the defence.

Newboy Gift Saunyama, who won many hearts among the DeMbare faithful in the pre-season Harare Derby last week, played alongside Tichaona Chipunza in a twin defensive formation.

It’s the beginning of a new era without veteran Stephen Alimenda who was released during the off-season alongside Rodrick Mutuma, Sydney Linyama and Jacob Muzokomba.

Denver Mukamba and Valentine Ndaba operated from the wings while Wisdom Mutasa was in central midfield behind newboy Emmanuel Mandiranga who has been given the role to lead the attack.

While Makaha has shown that he has the potential to fit into Godknows Murwira’s shoes in the rightback position, there is also good cover in former Young Warriors defender Phakamani Dube who joins them from Hwange.

Old-horse Masimba Mambare, who scored a hat-trick in the 3-3 draw against Trojan Stars on Saturday, is probably the man DeMbare are likely to build their team around.

“With how things have been shaping up I am sure we have a great chance of doing well.

“I am happy match fitness is coming up and we can only improve if we can have a few more practice matches before the start of the season,” said Mutasa. The Herald