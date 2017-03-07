Tsvangirai pleads for more floods aid

MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai yesterday appealed for more assistance from Zimbabweans in providing emergency relief to people affected by the country’s worst floods in decades.

Government is struggling to raise needed funds to aid flood-affected regions after a disappointing response from the international community to its $100 million emergency appeal.

Concerns are growing about the health and welfare of those affected.

“This is a predicament that can befall any of our communities and we must all assist

our fellow citizens who have been trapped into this situation through no fault of their own,” he said.

“I urge civic organisations and the international community to assist our citizens mired in

this very dire crisis. I and the party I lead are taking this situation seriously and we will do all we can to mobilise assistance for our fellow citizens.”

The former premier said statistics make for sad reading that speaks to a national catastrophe.

The floods, government says, have claimed 246 lives, 855 marooned villagers have been airlifted while among those rescued were 86 terminally-ill people and 501 school-going children.

Few dollars of local and international assistance have been pledged since government appealed for international assistance last week to help provide food, temporary shelter and clothing for more than 1 500 people affected by widespread flooding following weeks of heavy rains.

The floods have been declared a national disaster. Daily News