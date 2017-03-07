Ndodana Sibanda now a Bantu

By Ricky Zililo

Bantu Rovers have signed former Bulawayo City goalkeeper Ndodana Sibanda in their quest to bring balance to the youthful Premier Soccer League returnees.

Sibanda, who was shut out at City after arriving late from off-season, signed an undisclosed deal with Rovers yesterday.

The veteran goalkeeper becomes the third player with Premiership experience to sign for Rovers after former Hwange striker Newman Sianchali, who is on loan from First Division side Talen Vision, and ex-Highlanders and Triangle United defender Dumisani Fazo Ndlovu.

Wilbert Sibanda, Bantu Rovers’ general manager, confirmed Ndodana’s deal, saying they were working on bringing another experienced defender and defensive midfielder.

“Ndodana Sibanda is now a Bantu Rovers goalkeeper and we hope his experience will bring stability to our team. We’re sticking to our policy of giving Under-20 players an opportunity to play in the topflight and these few seasoned players are only coming to give guidance to the youngsters. We’re in talks with a seasoned defender and once we sign him we will let you know,” said Wilbert Sibanda.

Although he declined to divulge the name of the defender they are talking to, Chronicle Sport has it in good authority that former Caps United and How Mine captain Tapiwa Khumbuyani is on his way to Rovers.

Khumbuyani is among a number of players whose contracts were not renewed by How Mine.

Rovers, whose pre-season training is being conducted by caretaker coach, former Zimbabwe international Agent Sawu, have also brought on board 18-year-old striker McCarthy Dube from Highlanders.

Among the array of youngsters Rovers will unleash on the PSL this season are skipper and national Under-20 forward Bukhosi Sibanda, striker Aubrey Chirinda (19), forward Gladman Bharibhari (18), defender Shadreck Nyahwa (17), midfielder Lucky Ndlela (20), attacking midfielder Michael Kutsanzira (17) and national Under-20 midfielder Munyaradzi Chitambwe.