Mutasa wants winning mentality

By Lovemore Zigara

Dynamos coach, Lloyd Mutasa, says building a winning mentality in his relatively young side would be key if they are going to make an impression this season.

He said this following back-to-back wins by Dynamos over Zifa Northern Region Division One side Trojan Stars and Chapungu at the weekend.

He appealed to Dynamos’ supporters to be patient as he tries to build a strong team capable of competing with the big teams this season.

“I am happy with the team’s progress if you consider that we lost to Caps United and we have played the same team (against Chapungu) today and we did not concede. We want to instil this winning mentality into the team and it can only start by winning matches of this magnitude,”said Mutasa.

“I want to encourage our supporters to start coming to watch our matches rather than relying on what they are reading on social media platforms. It is still work in progress and everyone at Dynamos is eager to go an extra mile to do better than what we did last season.”

There have been doubts over Dynamos’ capacity to battle for the league title this season given their poor showing in the 1-3 loss to Caps United in the ZNA Charities Cup semi-final.

Notable faces in the Dynamos set up include skipper Ocean Mushure, Denver Mukamba, Wisdom Mutasa and Warriors’ defender Elisha Muroiwa.

This follows the departure of key players such Warriors’ goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva, right-back Godknows Murwira, Sydney Linyama and Brett Amidu.

Rodrick Mutuma found a new home at archrivals Bosso after being declared excess baggage by Mutasa together with Stephen Alimenda. The Chronicle