DJ Dash weds

Bulawayo DJ Dash (real name Lyle Khamal-Bosch) on Saturday wedded his long time lover, Nadia Truter, at an intimate ceremony in Harare.

The ceremony was attended by their parents, close friends and relatives before the festivities moved to Mabelreign Country Club for the wedding reception.

Thereafter, the couple left for their honeymoon at Rainbow Towers.

DJ Dash said he felt he had made the right decision to marry a woman he loved most.

“It’s a great feeling. I’m excited to have done this and I think this is the best decision any man can ever make. I’m looking forward to a lifetime with my wife,” said DJ Dash.

He described the wedding as special and amazing.

“The wedding was wonderful and exceptional. From the ceremony to the reception, everything went well. The support we got from our families was great, making the day more special.”

The mix DJ said he beat the urge to entertain guests during his wedding because of friends DJs Jaybone, Tricx and Otis Fraser who did a sterling job.

“I didn’t DJ at my wedding. I gave that responsibility to my friends who didn’t disappoint. They kept everyone on the dance floor the whole day until we went home at around 11PM. The Chronicle