Cop spikes spark commuter riot

By Nqobile Tshili and Andile Tshuma

Anti-riot police were called in yesterday as angry commuters threatened to beat up a female police officer who had allegedly thrown spikes under a kombi filled with passengers in Bulawayo.

Reacting to the incident, the Government said police are not allowed to throw spikes and will investigate instances where the public has been endangered through the practice.

The police officer allegedly threw the spikes in the morning at a roadblock along Herbert Chitepo Street between 9th and 10th Avenue, puncturing a tyre of a Tshova-Mubaiwa Transport Corporation kombi ferrying passengers from Pumula South.

The incident irked passengers and other motorists who claimed that there was no need for the female cop to throw the spikes under the vehicle as the driver was not speeding away from the police.

Sensing danger the traffic cops called for reinforcements leading to the arrival of anti-riot police, who defused a potentially explosive situation.

Touts mobilised groups to attack the roadblock crew that was carrying at least four sets of spikes as anti-riot police whisked them to safety at Drill Hall Police Station.

The touts alleged the police threatened to teargas them.

“How can you have a roadblock in the city centre, next to a robot?” shouted a defiant tout.

The Chronicle spoke to the kombi driver, Mr Nobert Moyo who said it was senseless for the officer to throw the deflators under his vehicle as he was complying with their orders.

“I was approaching the robots and was travelling at a speed not exceeding 20km/h. A female officer just threw the spikes under the right rear wheel. I was carrying passengers and we could be talking of deaths had I been speeding. This car has number plates, it’s a Tshova-Mubaiwa they could have traced me if I tried to escape but I was not escaping,” said Mr Moyo.

“I asked them to explain why they threw the spikes but they could not justify the dangerous act. I don’t know the crime that I committed.”

Tshova Mubaiwa Transport Corporation director Mr Samson Mabunda said the throwing of spikes under moving vehicles was a worrying trend. He said lives could be lost while property can be damaged in the process.

“We appeal to the police to consider using safer methods that will help reduce road carnage and not put the lives of passengers at risk. Police have engaged us in dealing with problematic drivers and we always cooperate in tracking them down when they flee from roadblocks. We always assist them willingly because we believe in the same cause, zero tolerance to crime and reckless driving,” said Mr Mabunda.

Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Obedingwa Mguni said police are allowed to lay spikes on the road but should never throw them in the path of moving vehicles.

He said spikes were part of policing and may be used as barriers just like police drums.

“I want the public to know that spikes are part of policing. There are so many people who think they are not. They work as barriers. They assist the police in controlling traffic, they work the same way as drums and traffic cones,” he said.

“However, police are not allowed to throw them under a moving vehicle.”

Cde Mguni said it was dangerous for police to throw spikes.

He said some negligent drivers were to blame for some mishaps that occur due to use of spikes.

“They run over a spike and escape on flat tyres. Is that responsible driving? Do they even care about lives or they are just concerned about making money,” asked Mguni.

He said his ministry will investigate genuine cases where police will be alleged to have thrown spikes. The Chronicle