Carry your cross, magistrate tells Sulu

By Anesu Chakabva

A bid by Dendera maestro Sulumani Chimbetu for a downward variation of maintenance for his two minor children was dismissed at the Harare Civil Court.

Harare magistrate Mrs Barbara Mateko dismissed the singer’s application in which he sought an order to reduce maintenance fees for his children with former wife Marygold Mutemasango.

Chimbetu argued that the court had previously granted an order that he pays $500 for his two minor children without taking into account his modest income.

He told the court that after meeting his monthly overheads he was left with not more than $280 as he survives on live shows because of piracy.

He also said that Mutemasango was gainfully employed and led a comfortable life,a sign that she can afford to cater for the children.

Chimbetu also told the court that he was dependent on his current wife for his sustenance.

However, Mrs Mateko argued that Chimbetu had failed to provide the court with proof of his income or his standard of living as there were misdirections in some instances.

It was also noted that although the musician’s livelihood was mainly supported by a well-wisher, he still has other substantial sources of income and was, therefore, misdirecting the court with regards to his earnings.

Chimbetu failed to convince the court or justify his claims, hence the dismissal of his application. The Herald