Arsenal bar Alexis Sanchez from joining another Premier League club

Louis Sealey | Metro |

Arsenal will block Alexis Sanchez from joining another Premier League if he decides to leave this summer, reports say.

Sanchez’s future at the Emirates has been under intense scrutiny since he was dramatically dropped from Arsene Wenger’s side to face Liverpool at Anfield.

Wenger insisted his absence was tactical, suggesting he wanted his side to have an aerial edge by partnering Danny Welbeck and Olivier Giroud up front.

However, reports suggest Chilean superstar Sanchez was limited to the bench as he was involved in a series of rows with Wenger and subsequently stormed out of training.

It is believed Sanchez has decided he wants to leave the Gunners this summer, with rivals Chelsea and Manchester City eyeing a potential swoop.

But the Daily Mail say Emirates chiefs intend to tell the 28-year-old that he will only be sold to a foreign club, meaning he can either stay or leave England.