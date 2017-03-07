14-months or return stolen $2 000

By Andile Tshuma

A Bulawayo woman will spend 14 months in jail if she fails to restitute more than $2 000 stokvel funds she embezzled.

Josephine Tembetembe (35) appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndhlovu and pleaded guilty to a charge of theft of trust property.

She was sentenced to 20 months in prison which was wholly suspended on condition that she restitutes the stokvel and performs 105 hours of community service.

“You are sentenced to 20 months in prison. Six months will be suspended on condition of good behaviour for five years. The remaining 14 months will be suspended on condition that you restitute the complainant. In addition, you will perform 105 hours of community service,” said magistrate Ndhlovu.

For the state, Mr Brian Nkala said Tembetembe is a member of Musaneta Club, a cash and grocery club comprising 38 members.

She was the club treasurer and was entrusted with the finances.

“During the period extending from January 2016 to December 2016, Musaneta club members made monthly club contributions of $20 each towards the purchase of groceries that were to be shared at year end. The accused person was entrusted with keeping the money and buying groceries in bulk at a wholesale,” said Mr Nkala.

He said instead of putting the money to its intended use, Tembetembe converted it to personal use.

She produced fake receipts which she presented to club members.

The offence came to light on December 10 last year when the groceries were supposed to be shared.

Tembetembe stole $2 750 from the club but only $700 was recovered.

A report was made to the police leading to Tembetembe’s arrest. The Chronicle