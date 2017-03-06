Zexie Manatsa’s road to success

By Desire Ncube

Musician-turned-pastor Zexie Manatsa says he fulfilled the desire of Zaoga Forward in Faith leader Archbishop Ezekiel Guti when he converted to Christianity and became a pastor.

The 73-year old music legend made his name in the ‘70s with his band, The Green Arrows, which had its roots in Mhangura.

In the 1970s and 80s, Manatsa released hits such as “Chipo Chiroorwa”, “Bambo Mwakwatila”, “Vaparidzi Vawanda”, “Mwana Waenda”, “Chechule Anavhala Bottom” and “Chimwamuna Chamimba”.

The Sunday Mail Religion caught with Pr Manatsa at his home last Wednesday, and he spoke about his faith.

Pr Manatsa said becoming a Christian was the greatest thing that ever happened to him and he would never regret his decision.

He and his wife, Pr Stella, chronicled their Christian journey from the day they gave their lives to Jesus while in Bulawayo.

“In August 1994 I and my wife attended a Zaoga crusade; we were coming from a tavern called the Neighbourhood in Nketa 7. We were actually discussing with my wife that we needed to poach the girls who were singing there as well as music instruments that were being ‘misused’ by the church.

“Up to this day we are convinced that the preacher was talking to us directly. The crusade was attended by hundreds of people but the message was specifically for the two of us. Without further ado we decided to dedicate our lives to Jesus and from that day we become members of Zaoga FIF,” Pr Manatsa said.

“We easily adapted into the system because the people were very accommodative and before we realised it we had found a new family. And when Archbishop Guti received the news that VaManatsa had repented, he was happy.

“Two years later he openly told us that he had been praying that we might become Christians. He said he had noted with great concern that several popular musicians in Zimbabwe were dying because of HIV and Aids during that time and most of them never knew Jesus.

“You remember … many Zimbabwean musicians died – even my young brothers Stanley and Sebastian died, that was also the time the country lost the likes of James Chimombe, Jonah Sithole, Leonard Dembo, Safirio Madzikatire among others.

“It was against this back ground that Archbishop Guti said for a long time he was praying to God that even one musician turn to God and set a good example to other artistes.”

Pr Manatsa said Archbishop Guti ordered the Bulawayo church leadership to nurture them as he wanted them to enrol at the Africa Multinational for Christ College and study Theology.

“Along with my wife, we joined AMFCC .We spent five years actually instead of the normal three. They really wanted us to get into the system. Archbishop Guti said he wanted me to use my talent to preach the word of God; that is how my wife and I got into pastor-hood, we are now both pastors,” he said.

“During our years at AMFCC, we used to go in the field, attending crusades around the country.

“I remember working with the likes of evangelist Paul Saungweme in Harare. In 1997 we finished our studies and Archbishop Guti requested that we stay at the college.

“He feared that we might be easily lured back into the world and as a result we stayed there two more years meaning we stayed at AMFCC for five years. After college we spent two more years at the church’s farm near AMFCC, where we were being equipped with the practical aspects of the gospel.

“We were posted here in Westgate (Harare) in 2006 and ever since then we have been ministering here,” he said.

Pr Stella weighed in with advice for women: “Before we became Christians, chances that I was going to divorce this man were very high mainly because the greatest temptation of a secular musician are women.

“Some could even come in my house claiming to be pregnant while others were threatening me with all sorts of threats. But I persevered through the grace of God, (and) this year we will be celebrating 45 years in marriage,” she said.

“I say nothing should force you to abandon your marriage. Pray for it because if you decide to move out you are creating problems, even for your children. It was not easy but today we are the happiest family in the world,” she smiled.

The couple said they had no plans to start their own ministry.

“My child, we are very content with what God has done in our lives, we have no ambitions to even get elevated to become overseers in the church. Our prayer is that in our capacity as pastors we do great things in the field for God.

“I used to destroy people’s marriages with my gigs and now it is time to build and mend those relationships and I am racing against time hence I am working hard. Most of the people who followed my gigs used to do so with girlfriends as a result a number of marriages suffered.

“However, I am glad that before leaving this place, God has given me an opportunity to help those within my sphere of influence to live accordingly,” said Pr Manatsa.

He recently collaborated with Mathias Mhere on his latest album, which was launched last Friday. The Sunday Mail