WhatsApps exposes cheat

By Arron Nyamayaro
A married woman’s illicit affair with her childhood lover was discovered in her mobile phone forcing her to pack her belongings and leave the house last week.
Nyengeterai Murombo’s, marriage of six years ended after her WhatsApp conversation with married Justice Makoni of Marondera was discovered in their conversation.
The 32-year-old Nyengeterai’s husband James Vhezha, 34, told H-Metro that the former packed her belongings out of shame.
“Nyadzi dzinokunda rufu my brother, my wife failed to explain anything after I confronted her about her WhatsApp conversation with Justice Makoni,” said James.
“She packed her belongings and left the house and later came back accompanied by her younger sister Fortunate Murombo; the one you published last year for bedding five men.
“I want to believe that it is a demon in their family because the chats I discovered showed that she was begging Justice to come to my matrimonial house for sex.
“It is unbelievable brother, I took the issue to her mother and they all felt sorry for me and asked me to excuse her.
“She went on to provoke me by collecting the bed and a television set behind my back while I was away only to find the house empty.
“She would take a bath with her mobile phone by her waist and would come home late sometimes and I smelt a rat leading me to closely monitor and see her pin code used to secure her messages.
“She left the phone and I quickly went through it and discovered the messages. I feel sorry for my two children brother and it is unbearable.
“My neighbours advised her not to collect goods in my absence but her younger sister Fortunate created a scene and I want to believe that she was celebrating my separation since she left her marriage in the same way.
“My wife leads in the praise and worship team at Ebenezer Assembly in AFM and I wonder what she teaches her churchmates,” said James showing the WhatsApp chats.
Nyengeterai denied the allegations accusing James of sending messages to Justice.
“Justice is my ex-boyfriend, James is the one who first sent him a message and Justice, since he loves me, responded positively unaware that the phone was with my husband,” said Nyengeterai.
“I decided to pack my belongings because James was abusing me daily asking me to cook food for his second wife Rejoice who eloped recently.
“He is not a responsible man; one of our children is not going to school because he failed to pay school fees only to impregnate another woman.
“My mother asked me to leave the marriage and I approached police at St Mary’s to help me recover my mobile phone from James,” said Nyengeterai.
Contacted for comment, Justice denied knowing Nyengeterai asking H-Metro to send the chats first to him.
“I do not know anyone by that name and it’s funny to me, if you could send me the chats brother,” said Justice saying he was about to attend church service.
Following are the WhatsApp chats between Nyengeterai and Justice.
[13:10, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Bho
13:10
[13:10, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: urikuitei?
13:10
[13:10, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Ndakarara hangu
13:10
[13:11, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: why
13:11
[13:11, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Hapana ndingagoitei
13:11
[13:11, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: a u not well?
13:11
[13:11, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Im ok just stressd
13:11
[13:12, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: nei sweetness
13:12
[13:12, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Zves uripi
13:12
[13:12, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: like?
13:12
[13:13, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Mari nzara kkk
13:13
[13:13, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: nzara yechikafu here?
13:13
[13:13, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Kkkk
13:13
[13:14, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Ehe kk
[13:14, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: talk to me
[13:14, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Ugodii kana ndakuudza
13:14
[13:14, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: pachii?
13:14
[13:15, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Ndakara kumba hangu ka
13:15
[13:16, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: watii statement yako haisi kubatika
13:16
[13:16, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Ndati ndikakuudza nzara yandinayo ugodii
13:16
[13:17, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ndokusota
13:17
[13:17, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Kkk
13:17
[13:17, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: what???
13:17
[13:17, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Kkk
13:17
[13:17, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310:
13:17
[13:17, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Huya kkk
13:17
[13:18, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: kupi?
13:18
[13:18, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Im home
13:18
[13:18, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ndiuye ikoko?
13:18
[13:18, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Aaaa
13:18
[13:19, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Uripi
13:19
[13:19, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: town hre
13:19
[13:20, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Huya kkkk
13:20
[13:20, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Unondigirei
13:20
[13:21, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: unoda chii
13:21
[13:22, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Pizza
13:22
[13:22, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: rudzii?
13:22
[13:23, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Tok to me iwe jusy
13:23
[13:24, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Yaunoda iwe
13:24
[13:24, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ndakuda kutok**ra sha having past memories cant even work nw eish kkkk
13:24
[13:25, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Kkk
13:25
[13:26, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Ndonaka here dia
13:26
[13:34, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: too bad sweetness hamheno takapotsana papi?
13:34
[13:34, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Pfutseke
13:34
[13:35, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: chii futi apa yatomira hw about u?
13:35
[13:38, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: asi wakunyara here?
13:38
[13:39, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ahudi kunzi unonaka?
13:39
[13:44, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Phn yanga yapera moto
13:44
[13:45, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: k saka watii?
13:45
[13:45, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Iwe watii
13:45
[13:46, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Wanga wati zviya
13:46
[13:49, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: chii futi apa yatomira hw about u?
13:49
[13:50, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Yangu haimire zvekumhanya
13:50
[13:58, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: iyi manje?
13:58
[13:59, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Chek yo last txt to me
13:59
[14:00, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: i know iwe wati isingamire yako ii?
14:00
[14:01, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Sor wrong explanation
14:01
[14:02, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: yekutii?
14:02
[14:03, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Aaa iwe ngazvipere
14:03
[14:03, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Handi wati yako yat****
14:03
[14:03, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Wanga uchirevei
14:03
[14:03, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: mb***.
14:03
[14:04, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310:
14:04
[14:04, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Manje ini handinaka
14:04
[14:04, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Kkk
14:04
[14:04, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Ndanga ndichifanirwa kutii manje
14:04
[14:05, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Ukumboiteiko
14:05
[14:10, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ndakagara ndakamirira head kuna kaguvi
14:10
[14:10, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: send me one of yo best fotos
14:10
[14:11, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Maya
14:11
[14:11, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Undiendese kumaporofita hako
14:11
[14:11, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: k ramba hako
14:11
[14:12, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Senda first
14:12
[14:12, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: why do u believe in that at to age kkkkk
14:12
[14:12, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: let me check if i hv mufone but i doubt
14:12
[14:12, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Jokes hako dnt beleiv in those
14:12
[14:12, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Toraka
14:12
[14:13, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: i m too dirty maybe some day
14:13
[14:13, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Zvebasa rei
14:13
[14:14, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Wanga uchitei tsvina
14:14
[14:14, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: gadzira mota sha
14:14
[14:15, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Ok shandai
14:15
[14:16, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: no pane zvandakamirira zvandauya nazvo hangu
14:16
[14:17, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: K
14:17
[14:22, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: saka wati ndouya nguvai?
14:22
[14:23, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Ukuda kuuya nguvai
14:23
[14:33, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: manheru anoita here?
14:33
[14:34, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Zvenguvai
14:34
[14:34, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: 6-7
14:34
[14:35, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Aaa hub anogona kunge adzoka
14:35
[14:37, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: saka toitamba weekend here but too far
14:37
[14:37, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Huya izvozvi
14:37
[14:38, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: toita sei?
14:38
[14:39, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Iwe ndati huya ukutononoka
14:39
[14:39, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Kukunaya heavy
14:39
[14:39, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: kumba heresha?
14:39
[14:40, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Unonditora bt 5 ndenge ndadzoka handi
14:40
[14:41, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: hazvibude tarisa pandichabuda mutown will jus pass thru ndokutora kuseni is it ok? topinda mutown
14:41
[14:41, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: tym haibatike sha
14:41
[14:42, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Ok unondidzosa b4 8pm
14:42
[14:43, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Ndobuda ndichienda ku church kkk
14:43
[14:43, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Mangwana ma1
14:43
[14:44, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: k rega nditore order rangu ndiuye but handisi kida kimira areas yenyu
14:44
[14:45, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Why kkk
14:45
[14:45, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Dnt forget pizza yangu
14:45
[14:46, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: k ndirikuuya
14:46
[14:47, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Or nditumire mari yacho pa ecocash ndisiye ndatenga muriwo hngu
14:47
[14:49, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Iwe pinduraka
14:49
[14:54, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: k rega ndiuye ndega kwakuda kunay
14:54
[14:55, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: K
14:55
[15:43, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Wakupi
15:43
[15:43, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: vakuda kupedza ndakuda kuuya will tel ndakuuya soon
15:43
[15:45, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: K
15:45
[16:42, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Hey
16:42
[18:00, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: Wazodíi
18:00