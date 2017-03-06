WhatsApps exposes cheat

By Arron Nyamayaro

A married woman’s illicit affair with her childhood lover was discovered in her mobile phone forcing her to pack her belongings and leave the house last week.

Nyengeterai Murombo’s, marriage of six years ended after her WhatsApp conversation with married Justice Makoni of Marondera was discovered in their conversation.

The 32-year-old Nyengeterai’s husband James Vhezha, 34, told H-Metro that the former packed her belongings out of shame.

“Nyadzi dzinokunda rufu my brother, my wife failed to explain anything after I confronted her about her WhatsApp conversation with Justice Makoni,” said James.

“She packed her belongings and left the house and later came back accompanied by her younger sister Fortunate Murombo; the one you published last year for bedding five men.

“I want to believe that it is a demon in their family because the chats I discovered showed that she was begging Justice to come to my matrimonial house for sex.

“It is unbelievable brother, I took the issue to her mother and they all felt sorry for me and asked me to excuse her.

“She went on to provoke me by collecting the bed and a television set behind my back while I was away only to find the house empty.

“She would take a bath with her mobile phone by her waist and would come home late sometimes and I smelt a rat leading me to closely monitor and see her pin code used to secure her messages.

“She left the phone and I quickly went through it and discovered the messages. I feel sorry for my two children brother and it is unbearable.

“My neighbours advised her not to collect goods in my absence but her younger sister Fortunate created a scene and I want to believe that she was celebrating my separation since she left her marriage in the same way.

“My wife leads in the praise and worship team at Ebenezer Assembly in AFM and I wonder what she teaches her churchmates,” said James showing the WhatsApp chats.

Nyengeterai denied the allegations accusing James of sending messages to Justice.

“Justice is my ex-boyfriend, James is the one who first sent him a message and Justice, since he loves me, responded positively unaware that the phone was with my husband,” said Nyengeterai.

“I decided to pack my belongings because James was abusing me daily asking me to cook food for his second wife Rejoice who eloped recently.

“He is not a responsible man; one of our children is not going to school because he failed to pay school fees only to impregnate another woman.

“My mother asked me to leave the marriage and I approached police at St Mary’s to help me recover my mobile phone from James,” said Nyengeterai.

Contacted for comment, Justice denied knowing Nyengeterai asking H-Metro to send the chats first to him.

“I do not know anyone by that name and it’s funny to me, if you could send me the chats brother,” said Justice saying he was about to attend church service.

Following are the WhatsApp chats between Nyengeterai and Justice.

⁠⁠[13:10, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Bho

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:10⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:10, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠urikuitei?

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:10⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:10, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Ndakarara hangu

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:10⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:11, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠why

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:11⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:11, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Hapana ndingagoitei

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:11⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:11, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠a u not well?

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:11⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:11, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Im ok just stressd

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:11⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:12, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠nei sweetness

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:12⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:12, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Zves uripi

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:12⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:12, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠like?

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:12⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:13, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Mari nzara kkk

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:13⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:13, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠nzara yechikafu here?

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:13⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:13, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Kkkk

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:13⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:14, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Ehe kk

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:14, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠talk to me

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:14, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Ugodii kana ndakuudza

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:14⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:14, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠pachii?

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:14⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:15, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Ndakara kumba hangu ka

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:15⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:16, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠watii statement yako haisi kubatika

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:16⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:16, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Ndati ndikakuudza nzara yandinayo ugodii

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:16⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:17, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠ndokusota

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:17⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:17, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Kkk

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:17⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:17, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠what???

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:17⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:17, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Kkk

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:17⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:17, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:17⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:17, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Huya kkk

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:17⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:18, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠kupi?

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:18⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:18, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Im home

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:18⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:18, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠ndiuye ikoko?

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:18⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:18, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Aaaa

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:18⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:19, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Uripi

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:19⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:19, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠town hre

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:19⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:20, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Huya kkkk

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:20⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:20, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Unondigirei

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:20⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:21, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠unoda chii

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:21⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:22, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Pizza

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:22⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:22, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠rudzii?

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:22⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:23, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Tok to me iwe jusy

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:23⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:24, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Yaunoda iwe

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:24⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:24, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠ndakuda kutok**ra sha having past memories cant even work nw eish kkkk

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:24⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:25, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Kkk

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:25⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:26, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Ndonaka here dia

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:26⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:34, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠too bad sweetness hamheno takapotsana papi?

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:34⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:34, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Pfutseke

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:34⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:35, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠chii futi apa yatomira hw about u?

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:35⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:38, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠asi wakunyara here?

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:38⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:39, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠ahudi kunzi unonaka?

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:39⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:44, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Phn yanga yapera moto

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:44⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:45, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠k saka watii?

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:45⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:45, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Iwe watii

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:45⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:46, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Wanga wati zviya

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:46⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:49, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠chii futi apa yatomira hw about u?

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:49⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:50, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Yangu haimire zvekumhanya

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:50⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:58, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠iyi manje?

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:58⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[13:59, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Chek yo last txt to me

⁠⁠⁠⁠13:59⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:00, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠i know iwe wati isingamire yako ii?

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:00⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:01, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Sor wrong explanation

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:01⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:02, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠yekutii?

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:02⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:03, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Aaa iwe ngazvipere

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:03⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:03, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Handi wati yako yat****

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:03⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:03, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Wanga uchirevei

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:03⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:03, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠mb***.

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:03⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:04, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:04⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:04, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Manje ini handinaka

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:04⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:04, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Kkk

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:04⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:04, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Ndanga ndichifanirwa kutii manje

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:04⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:05, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Ukumboiteiko

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:05⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:10, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠ndakagara ndakamirira head kuna kaguvi

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:10⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:10, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠send me one of yo best fotos

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:10⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:11, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Maya

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:11⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:11, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Undiendese kumaporofita hako

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:11⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:11, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠k ramba hako

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:11⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:12, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Senda first

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:12⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:12, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠why do u believe in that at to age kkkkk

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:12⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:12, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠let me check if i hv mufone but i doubt

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:12⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:12, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Jokes hako dnt beleiv in those

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:12⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:12, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Toraka

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:12⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:13, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠i m too dirty maybe some day

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:13⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:13, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Zvebasa rei

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:13⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:14, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Wanga uchitei tsvina

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:14⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:14, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠gadzira mota sha

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:14⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:15, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Ok shandai

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:15⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:16, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠no pane zvandakamirira zvandauya nazvo hangu

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:16⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:17, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠K

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:17⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:22, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠saka wati ndouya nguvai?

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:22⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:23, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Ukuda kuuya nguvai

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:23⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:33, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠manheru anoita here?

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:33⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:34, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Zvenguvai

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:34⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:34, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠6-7

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:34⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:35, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Aaa hub anogona kunge adzoka

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:35⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:37, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠saka toitamba weekend here but too far

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:37⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:37, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Huya izvozvi

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:37⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:38, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠toita sei?

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:38⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:39, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Iwe ndati huya ukutononoka

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:39⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:39, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Kukunaya heavy

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:39⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:39, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠kumba heresha?

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:39⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:40, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Unonditora bt 5 ndenge ndadzoka handi

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:40⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:41, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠hazvibude tarisa pandichabuda mutown will jus pass thru ndokutora kuseni is it ok? topinda mutown

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:41⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:41, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠tym haibatike sha

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:41⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:42, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Ok unondidzosa b4 8pm

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:42⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:43, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Ndobuda ndichienda ku church kkk

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:43⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:43, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Mangwana ma1

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:43⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:44, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠k rega nditore order rangu ndiuye but handisi kida kimira areas yenyu

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:44⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:45, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Why kkk

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:45⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:45, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Dnt forget pizza yangu

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:45⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:46, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠k ndirikuuya

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:46⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:47, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Or nditumire mari yacho pa ecocash ndisiye ndatenga muriwo hngu

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:47⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:49, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Iwe pinduraka

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:49⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:54, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠k rega ndiuye ndega kwakuda kunay

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:54⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[14:55, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠K

⁠⁠⁠⁠14:55⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[15:43, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Wakupi

⁠⁠⁠⁠15:43⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[15:43, 2/27/2017] +263 77 393 6310: ⁠⁠⁠vakuda kupedza ndakuda kuuya will tel ndakuuya soon

⁠⁠⁠⁠15:43⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[15:45, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠K

⁠⁠⁠⁠15:45⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[16:42, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Hey

⁠⁠⁠⁠16:42⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠[18:00, 2/27/2017] Ma tadi: ⁠⁠⁠Wazodíi

⁠⁠⁠⁠18:00⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

H-Metro