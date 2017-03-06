‘Tired of ZTV’, man steals satellite parts

By Andile Tshuma

A 26-year-old Bulawayo man who was caught red-handed trying to steal a component of a digital satellite receiver has told a Bulawayo magistrate that he committed the crime because he could not stand watching ZTV.

Hardlife Chiraramire of Nkulumane suburb climbed onto the roof of a house in the same suburb and managed to escape after he was caught in action, only to drop his phone which was used to track him.

Chiraramire appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube charged with attempted theft. He pleaded guilty and was fined $100.

“You were caught in the act and have pleaded guilty. You have not wasted the court’s time.

“You are fined $100. In the event you fail to pay the fine you will serve 30 days in prison,” said Magistrate Ncube.

In mitigation Chiraramire said he wanted to steal the LNB because his dish did not have the component “Your worship I was given a satellite dish set and it has no LNB. I cannot stand watching ZTV anymore. It is just boring and it brings misery to my household. I wanted to watch Muvhango with my wife,” said Chiraramire.

Mr Mufaro Mageza appeared for the state. The Chronicle