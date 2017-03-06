Nothing happened! Arsene Wenger totally denies Alexis Sanchez bust-up reports

By Simon Rice | Metro |

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says reports that Alexis Sanchez was involved in a training ground bust-up last week are ‘completely false’.

Widespread stories have claimed the Chilean had a confrontation with his team-mates in the build-up to the weekend’s match with Liverpool after leaving a session early. It was also claimed that Sanchez’s relationship with Wenger had soured.

When the story was put to Wenger in the build-up to his side’s game with Bayern Munich the Arsenal manager said there was zero truth to it.

‘I am not aware. Nothing happened,’ he said. When pushed, he added: ‘Nothing at all.’

Wenger went on to repeat that the decision to name Sanchez among his substitutes for the 3-1 defeat to Liverpool was only tactical.

‘I explained after the game at Liverpool I decided to go for a more direct option. That was the unique reason for my decision. For the rest his attitude – he is a committed player, sometimes he has excessive behaviour.’

Again pushed on the reports, he said they were ‘completely false’ and added: ‘I understand you have to fill the newspapers and we respect that. When you don’t win the game it’s not always down to real stories. We have to accept that.’

The pair were seen shaking hands at a training session on Monday as they prepare for the second leg of their Champions League game with Bayern Munich. They trail 5-1 from the first leg.