Mutuma given hero’s welcome

Highlanders fans that had thronged Luveve Stadium yesterday gave new striker Rodrick Mutuma a heroes’ welcome following the cancellation of Bosso’s international friendly against Zambian side Power Dynamos.

Following cancellation of the match due to a waterlogged pitch, Highlanders fans refused to leave the stadium as they had hoped to meet the eccentric striker.

Mutuma, who had already left the stadium, was called back onto the pitch by Highlanders’ acting chairman Modern Ngwenya, as fans were chanting the former Dynamos striker’s name.

Mutuma said he was shocked by the welcome he got from the Bosso faithfuls.

“I’m very happy to join a big team like Highlanders, as you know this is one of the biggest teams in the country and is also known in Africa.

“I am also happy with the welcome I got from the supporters today, it made me feel at home. I don’t even know what to say because to see this crowd is very exciting so we need to work very hard and score so that we keep these fans happy,” said Mutuma.

The 2011 PSL top goal scorer was quick to promise Bosso fans plenty of goals when the season starts next month.

“Definitely I am looking forward to scoring many goals because that’s what I am here to do. I want to win trophies with Highlanders, that’s why I joined the club,” he said. The Chronicle