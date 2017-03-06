Man kidnaps, throws victim into river

By Amanda Chikari

A 33-year-old man from Gweru has appeared in court for allegedly abducting and assaulting two friends, before throwing one of them into a river.

Anusa Marima of house number 1113 Mkoba 1 appeared before Gweru Magistrate Ms Judith Taruvinga facing two counts of assault and kidnapping.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded in custody to March 8.

Prosecuting, Mr Daniel Tapfuma said on January 6 this year at around 12AM, Marima and four of his friends were drinking beer at Mkoba 6 Business centre near Club Shumba.

The court heard that Nyasha Mangoma and his friend Brighton Vandirai were also drinking beer at the same centre.

A misunderstanding then allegedly arose between Marima and Vandirai.

Mangoma allegedly tried to stop his friend from quarrelling and it did not go well with the accused person.

“The accused and four unknown persons who are still at large started assaulting the complainants using fists and struck them with stones,” said Mr Tapfuma.

The court heard that after assaulting Mangoma and Vandirai, Marima and his alleged accomplices pushed the two friends into a silver grey Honda Fit and drove them to Ivene in Gweru.

They then allegedly threw Vandirai into a nearby river and left. Vandirai sustained some head injuries and reported the matter to the police. The Chronicle