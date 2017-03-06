Magaya received in Israel

By Arron Nyamayaro

Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries founder, Prophet Walter Magaya, knelt down and took his prayer partners’ prayer requests before God in Israel on Wednesday.

In an interview with H-Metro, Prophet Magaya’s most trusted lieutenant, overseer Admire Mango said the man of God’s arrival attracted visitors and Israelites who knew him from following his services on Yadah TV.

Overseer Mango told H-Metro that Israelites were shocked by the age of Prophet Magaya considering how God is using him saying Jesus did much at the age of 33.

“It is true that a Prophet is not honoured on his home soil considering how Israelites and visitors here made a bee line to receive a blessing from Prophet Magaya,” said Mango.

“What surprised the Israelites is that Prophet Magaya is 33 years old, the age at which Jesus Christ was hanged at Golgotha.

“Israelites welcomed Prophet Magaya, shared the meal with him and led him through parts of the historic Biblical sites.

“It was at the wailing wall known as the Western Gate where he knelt down and took the prayer partners’ prayer requests to God.

“It is best to live in house of prayers, I felt blessed and my eyes were opened as the man of God wept, praying for Zimbabwe.

“I witnessed the wonder of God as they led us through the Gates, with my feet on the Holy Land of Israel, I want to believe that Zimbabwe will never be the same after the construction of such walls in our country.

“Prophet is busy meeting various authorities that I will ask him to call you later when he is free,” said Mango.

Prophet Magaya left the country with a delegation among them architectures and PHD media team to connect Israel in constructing Biblical sites at the PHD prayer mountain in Prospect Waterfalls.

When completed, the prayer mountain is expected to attract foreigners since the Biblical sites will depict what has been built in Jerusalem Israel. H-Metro