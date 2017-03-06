By Mugove Chigada

Ngezi Platinum defender Patson Jaure returns to Angola with an opportunity to open a new page when he faces Libolo in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Jaure was at Dynamos in 2012 when he watched in horror as the referee allowed play to go on despite a handball against Angolan side Interclube, a move that resulted in a goal for a 1-0 defeat at Estadio 22 Junho in Luanda.

On that day Jaure was deployed as defensive midfielder while Guthrie Zhokinyu and George Magariro were in central defence for the same tournament.

Jaure was blamed for not picking his man expecting the referee to stop play. Nary appeared to control the ball with his hand and provided the assist for the goal that knocked them out.

More than four and half years later the defender returns to Angola still in blue and white but now at Ngezi Platinum who are seeking for better fortunes over the weekend.

“It was a game we deserved to win but that just mistake changed the game. I cannot say they were very tough opponents.

“But now Jaure is a more mature player and a player we can depend on to inspire the team. That episode is now in the past and we look forward to better days,” said coach Tonderai Ndiraya.

The young coach was Kalisto Pasuwa’s assistant during that period.

Both Ndiraya and Jaure will get an opportunity to face another Angolan opponent this week.

“I remember Jaure was already one of our best players then and we had to move him into that holding role for that game because we knew he could play anywhere and give us an advantage.

“He did well except for that instance but that is experience on his part. With that experience, I feel we have someone who knows what it takes to get a result against such clubs.

“Over the years he has played in bigger games with the national team, he was in South Africa and now with us as a more experienced player.”

While Ngezi Platinum started in the preliminary round of the CAF Confederation Cup, DeMbare had started off in the Champions league where they were humiliated 6-0 by Tunisian giants Esperance on aggregate. The Harare fixture ended goalless and they dropped into the second best tournament.

“That defeat to Esperance was very painful. We had expected to go on in the tournament but we were blown away 6-0.

“So generally the morale in camp was very low when we dropped into the CAF Confed. This was not the tournament that we wanted to play.

“So when we played Interclube in the first leg, everyone was still down. But in reality, that is the game we should have won ahead of the second leg away,” Ndiraya said.

The Ngezi Platinum coach says they will make sure they take advantage of their home game in the return leg against Libolo.

“What I have learned in Africa is that you can play for a good result away but you should win the battle at your own home. Apart from that, you cannot progress to the next round,” he said.

Ngezi Platinum are expected to leave on Wednesday for Angola.

After managing to brush aside Pamplenousses of Mauritius 2-1 on aggregate, they are now dreaming of making history.

“We know this will not be easy and we expect a very tough game. What will be important is to go there prepared for anything.

“We are playing away from home, so it could be hostile but we will give it our best,” said Ndiraya. H-Metro